Indian Idol 12 winner: Just hours before the final result, fans pick their winner of the season

Within few hours, viewers will get the Indian Idol season 12 winner. The 12 hours long grand finale is going on right now and it is surely making everyone entertained thoroughly. The race is now between six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble who will compete with each other for the last time.

A few days back, we had asked the audiences who do you think will win this season among Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble? Well, the results are OUT and according to the viewers, Shanmukhapriya will win this Indian Idol season 12 as she has got maximum votes. Pawandeep is on the second position as he gets 25% votes, while Arunita gets 10%, Nihal gets 21% and Mohd Danish, Sayli gets 2%.

Contestant Shanmukhapriya is one of the strongest contenders in the show who have always managed to win hearts with her powerful voice. Till the time, the winner of Indian Idol season 12 is announced, enjoy the greatest grand finale and witness non-stop dhamaal.

View result here:

What do you think who should win the trophy of Indian Idol season 12? Who are you supporting among these top 6 finalist? Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Idol season 12.