Indian Idol 12 winner: Not Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, or Shanmukhapriya, fans predict THIS contestant will take home the trophy and cash prize – view poll result

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has managed to keep viewers entertained and hooked throughout. And now, as we inch closer to the finale, the season has already got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya. With each passing week, there are speculations and predictions around who will win this season. The competition is tough and each singer has a huge fan following. However, there are a few who have remained to be more popular than the others, thanks to their singing as well the various controversies surrounding them.

Pawandeep Rajan is one such contestant who has been continuously making headlines. While he has successfully created magic with his presence, his magical voice, spectacular performances and charming personality, he has also been in the news for his 'love angle' with Arunita Kanjilal. However, his performances overshadow everything else said or written about him. Interestingly, in one of the recent episodes, special guest Bappi Lahiri gifted Pawandeep his own table. He sang 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera' and impressed everyone with his exceptional performance. Even judge confessed that she wants Pawandeep to be the winner of the show. And therefore, we asked netizens if they thought Pawandeep will walk away with the trophy and cash prize on Indian Idol 12.

And the verdict is out! Around 82% fans feel Pawandeep will win Indian Idol 12 while 12% felt he would not.

Have a look at the results below:

The viewers will get their Indian Idol season 12 winner on August 15 and we are sure speculations and predictions won’t stop until then. So stay tuned for all interesting updates about Indian Idol season 12 on Bollywoodlife.com.