Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro or Sayli Kamble - who do you think will win this season? VOTE NOW

The singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is inching towards its finale and audiences are quite eager to know who the winner of the latest season is. The race is now between six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble who will compete with each other for the last time. The finale of season 12 will be one of the #GreatestGrandFinaleEver that will be on August 15. The finale will be a 12-hour long episode from noon till midnight.

But before we get on to the grand finale, we would love to know your opinion about the winner. Who do you think will win this season among Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro or Sayli Kamble?

Pawandeep Rajan is one of the strongest contenders in the show who have always managed to win hearts with his exceptional singing skills. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal has been in news with her love angle with Pawandeep. The singer has one of the most favourite contestants of the audience.

Shanmukhapriya has been winning hearts and how with her powerful voice. While Mohammed Danish is one of the top contenders to win the trophy as he has garnered a lot of accolades from the judges. Nihal Tauro is known for his spectacular singing performance and his cuteness. Contestant Sayli Kamble managed to grab attention with her melodious voice.

Cast your vote and let us know who do you think will win this season? Get ready to witness the grand finale for almost 12 hour non-stop performances, surprises, and much more.