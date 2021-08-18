Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kumble and others meet Salman Khan

Days after the greatest grand finale of Indian Idol season 12, all the contestants got a chance to meet Bollywood superstar . Yes, finally Indian Idol 12 winner's Pawandeep Rajan, along with contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kumble, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, and Nachiket Lele was attending actor-filmmaker 's birthday where they got an opportunity to meet Radhe actor Salman Khan. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan, Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi and more: Check out the most popular faces of Indian Television – view pics

The contestants were all smiles as they posed with Salman Khan and clicked pictures with him.

Take a look at the picture:

On 15th August, contestant Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 and got a Rs 25 lakh cash prize along with a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Arunita Kanjilala was the second runners-up while Sayli Kamble was the third runners-up. The two received Rs 5 lakh each. Mohd Danish came fourth while Nihal Tauro came on the fifth position. The two were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

In an interview with Indian Express, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep revealed that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan and also expressed his desire to sing for him.

The winner even revealed what he plans to do with the prize money he won from the show and said that he wants to open a music school in his district.