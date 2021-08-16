Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan lifts the trophy and becomes the ultimate winner, are you happy with the result?

The longest-running singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 finally ended after Pawandeep Rajan was announced the winner of the show. The ‘greatest grand finale’ was stated at noon on August 15 with judges , , and handing over the trophy, a car, and cheque of Rs 25 lakh to winner Pawandeep. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Just before the grand finale, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal confess their dil and dosti ki baat

From the Top 6 Finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively and they received the cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs. While Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro came on the third and fourth position and were awarded a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs.

The grand finale was the 75th episode and is one of the longest-running singing reality shows that managed to grab hearts with their breathtaking performances by the top six contestants — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Shanmukhapriya.

Post-Pawandeep's winning, are you happy with the result? Vote now and let us know.