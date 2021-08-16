Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan trends on Twitter as he lifts the trophy; here's how netizens reacted

Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan lifts the Indian Idol season 12 trophy and also won the prize money of rupees 25 lakh. Pawandeep beat the other five finalists on Sunday's grand finale episode, which was a 12-hour long episode that ran for 12 hours until midnight. Pawandeep's family also joined him on the Indian Idol 12 set and were quite excited post his win. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's special plan for the winner's trophy will win your heart, YET AGAIN [Exclusive]
Pawandeep was one of the strongest contestants in the show and always delivered some impressive performances to hit Bollywood songs. His romantic angle with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal who was declared the first runner-up grabbed a lot of attention. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals his first reaction on winning this season [Exclusive]
Post-Pawandeep was declared as the winner, Twitterati was flooded with a lot of messages from his fans. Netizens could not hold their excitement back and were on cloud nine as Pawandeep was declared the winner of season 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan lifts the trophy and becomes the ultimate winner, are you happy with the result?
Here's how netizens reacted to Pawandeep's winning:
