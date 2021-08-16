Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan trends on Twitter as he lifts the trophy; here's how netizens reacted

Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan lifts the Indian Idol season 12 trophy and also won the prize money of rupees 25 lakh. Pawandeep beat the other five finalists on Sunday's grand finale episode, which was a 12-hour long episode that ran for 12 hours until midnight. Pawandeep's family also joined him on the Indian Idol 12 set and were quite excited post his win. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's special plan for the winner's trophy will win your heart, YET AGAIN [Exclusive]

Pawandeep was one of the strongest contestants in the show and always delivered some impressive performances to hit Bollywood songs. His romantic angle with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal who was declared the first runner-up grabbed a lot of attention. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals his first reaction on winning this season [Exclusive]

Post-Pawandeep was declared as the winner, Twitterati was flooded with a lot of messages from his fans. Netizens could not hold their excitement back and were on cloud nine as Pawandeep was declared the winner of season 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan lifts the trophy and becomes the ultimate winner, are you happy with the result?

Here's how netizens reacted to Pawandeep's winning:

Congratulations Pawandeep...With skills like yours, you don't need luck....but good luck❤️Wishing you the best for every step in your journey. Go and conquer your dreams @RajanPawandeep #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol #IdolPawandeep pic.twitter.com/y1cHSfVRWn — Areeba Khan (@khanareebazai) August 15, 2021

I think, The biggest victory is for the audience because finally this overdramatic show is over. ? Anyways Congratulations #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol — ?????♡ (@HeyItsRohantic) August 15, 2021

Finally himachal boy

Winner of Indian idol 2021#PawandeepRajan pic.twitter.com/X4cvg83VOD — Dr.ashu jangid (@Ashujangir007) August 15, 2021

Congratulations @pawandeeprajan Our 2021 Indian Idol?

I am so happy for you Pawanu…My best wishes to you and your family!! God bless you ?#IndianIdol #IndianIdolGreatestFinaleEver #pawandeeprajan pic.twitter.com/GfXGGyegOu — Dinesh Kumar Mahto (@DineshK26579098) August 15, 2021

Feeling so proud of your achievement Pawan. I lived your journey with all my heart and now that you Won i can’t hold my tears anymore. Congratulations champion truly well deserved no one is like you and now the world knows it.@RajanPawandeep #PawandeepRajan @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/wjIli6cuoB — SK? (@SK_serendipity) August 15, 2021