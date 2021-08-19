Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's special plan for fans who voted and made him win is exciting and thoughtful

The most popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 got its winner on August 15. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the show and he defeated other top 6 contestants including Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd. Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukhapriya. The top 6 contestants entertained the audiences for 12 hours long and the show created history for having the greatest grand finale ever. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others to be the special guests in the upcoming episode?

Hailing from Champawat in Uttarakhand, Pawandeep always managed to win hearts with his singing skills. He always mesmerized the judges by playing various musical instruments. Pawandeep also impressed during his visit to the show and the filmmaker offered him a song in a Dharma Productions film.

In an interview with PeepingMoon.com, Pawandeep shared his plan of buying a house in Mumbai and setting up a studio. He even expressed his desire to set up a music academy and a studio in his hometown with the prize money that he won on Indian Idol 12. He even revealed his special plan for fans who voted and made him win. He said, 'I'll try to release a song every week. Janta pyaar deti aa rahi hai toh unka khyal bhi rakhna hai.' Isn't this thoughtful?

Judge launched Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal in his song Terii Umeed from the album Himesh Ke Dil Se.