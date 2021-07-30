Indian Idol 12 winner revealed: Pawandeep Rajan to beat Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and take home the trophy?

Indian Idol 12 is currently the most loved reality show and on August 15, viewers will get their winner. Indian Idol 12 has finally got its top 6 Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. Among these contestants, Pawandeep is everyone's favourite this season and he has managed to win hearts with his melodious voice. Pawandeep has made us fall in love with his charming personality. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: From Neha Kakkar's absence to the last episode airing for 12 hours straight; here's all you need to know

Recently, we conducted a poll and asked netizens if they thought Pawandeep will walk away with the trophy and cash prize on Indian Idol 12? And the verdict is out! Around 82% of fans feel Pawandeep will win Indian Idol 12 while 12% felt he would not.

Take a look at the results

Pawandeep has left everyone stunned with his talent. The singer knows to play all musical intsurments and has often left netizens in complete awe.

Till August 15, we are sure speculations and predictions won’t stop until then. So stay tuned for all interesting updates about Indian Idol season 12 on Bollywoodlife.com.