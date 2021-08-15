Indian Idol 12 winner: Shanmukhapriya beats Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal; wins the season

It is just a few hours left for the Indian Idol 12 winner to be announced. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. The 12-hour long finale has left everyone stunned with contestants' exceptional performances and fun-filled evenings. A few days back, we had asked the audiences who do you think will win this season among Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble? Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan bring the 90s magic back with their performance

Well, the results are OUT and the viewers want Shanmukhapriya to win this season of Indian Idol. Shanmukhapriya is one of the strongest contestants of the show who is blessed with a powerful vocal that has managed to win millions of heats. Shanmukhapriya got 40% votes and a maximum of fans wants her to win the trophy.

Till the time, the winner of Indian Idol season 12 is announced, enjoy the greatest grand finale. Who do you think should win the trophy of Indian Idol season 12? Who are you supporting among these top 6 finalists? Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Idol season 12.