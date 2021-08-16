Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan takes home the trophy along with Rs 25 lakh prize money [EXCLUSIVE]

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has finally come to an end a few minutes back with its greatest grand finale that premiered on August 15 (Sunday). The versatile and talented boy from Uttarakhand, Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the music reality show, Indian Idol 12. The talented singer beat the other 5 finalists to take home the coveted trophy along with Rs. 25 lakh prize money. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of the show

Pawandeep Rajan has always managed to strike the right chord among the audiences as he sang a medley of songs and made everyone fall in love with him. Apart from the winning amount, also received. While Arunita Kanjilal was declared as the first runner-up, Sayli Kamble became the second runner-up. Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fourth, fifth and sixth position. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Netizens mesmerized by Arunita Kanjilal's performance; laud her 'singing prowess'

Pawandeep's performances have always been consistent and audiences saw several variations in his performance. Season 12 was one of the longest seasons in the history of singing reality shows and always managed to win millions of hearts with their exceptional singing skills. Indian Idol is one of the most loved music-based reality TV shows. It won't be wrong to say that Indian Idol is synonymous with exceptional singing talent which will never disappoint the audiences. The race was between the top 6 finalists including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble who battled it out in a musical extravaganza and fought hard for the trophy. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner to get Rs 25 lakh: A look at the past winners of the singing reality show and the money they took home