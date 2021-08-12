Indian Idol 12 winner: THIS finalist tops social media ranking; will he/she win the trophy?

Indian Idol season 12 is one of the longest singing reality shows till now. The show has finally got its top 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble. The top finalists will compete against each other for the last time during the grand finale. For the first time, the makers have decided to have a grand finale for 12 hours. The viewers will witness madness on the grand finale as contestants, judges and several Bollywood singers will perform on the stage. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo creates fan frenzy; fans pick Indian Idol 12 winner and more

The viewers are extremely excited and are eager to know who will win the trophy this year. Well, to become the winner of the show, the contestants' social media following will play a major role. There is a possibility that the contestant having the highest number of followers on social media might win this season. Also Read - TRP Report Week 31: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 enters the top 5; Indian Idol 12 witnesses a massive jump in ratings

Contestant Pawandeep Rajan has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and is one of the strongest contenders this season. He has previously won a music reality show and has always managed to win hearts with his exceptional performances. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal or Shamukhapriya - who will pick the winner's trophy? Ex-contestants pick their favourites

After Pawandeep, it is Arunita Kanjilal who has close to a million followers on Instagram. Arunita and Pawandeep's fake love angle grabbed everyone's attention. Lately, Arunita is giving in tough competition with Pawandeep. Audiences are madly in love with Pawandeep and Arunita.

Next is Mohammed Danish with more than 7 lakh followers on his social media. The singer has not just impressed the judges but also left the special judges in complete awe with his sufi voice.

Sayli Kamble has almost 3 lakh followers on her Instagram, while Shanmukha Priya has a bit over 3 lakh followers on Instagram. While Nihal Tauro has close to 2 lakh followers on his social media.

What do you think about social media trends? Let us know...