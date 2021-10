The most loved Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are all set to make their fans fall in love with them all over again. The two are back with a bang with their latest love track 'Manzoor Dil' which is composed by Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni. Arafat Mehmood has penned down the lyrics and the song will be released on October 23. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's UNDEKHA cuddling video; Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor's mushy anniversary posts for each other and more

Well, recently Pawandeep and Arunita have been instructed by their families to focus on their singing careers and not promote their personal life. Even on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, the makers were highlighting Pawandeep and Arunita's love angle and their #AruDeep fans went gaga over their equation. In the show, the two had confessed that they were only good friends and shared a great friendship bond.

Talking about their upcoming Manzoor Dil song, fans will witness the crackling chemistry of Pawandeep and Arunita along with their mesmerizing voice.