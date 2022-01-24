Indian Idol host and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple will welcome their first baby and are on cloud nine these days. Aditya took to his Instagram and shared the good news with a picture of her maternity shoot. In the picture, mommy to be Shweta wore a crop top and was seen touching her baby bump. While Aditya was sitting on a couch and was hugging his wifey. “Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay,” Aditya captioned the post. Within no time, the comments section got filled with congratulatory messages and good wishes. Singer commented, “Omg omg baby Shwaad arriving soon.” Also Read - Are Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal really a couple? Here's what Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish has to say

In an interview with Bombay Times, father-to-be Aditya was quoted saying that the two are looking forward to the new phase in their life and are quite excited for the same. Aditya even said that Shweta might be in for more work as he is not less than a child and recently, the couple adopted a naughty golden retriever.

The singer-host said that he always dreamt of Shweta standing in a nursing home with their baby in her arms. He was happy that his dream is coming true. Aditya revealed that they will soon have a godhbharai with their family members in attendance. He even said that he would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters.

Aditya and Shweta acted in Shaapit film and then got married on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting a singing reality show.