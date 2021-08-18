Is Bigg Boss OTT scripted? Fans give their shocking verdict!

Bigg Boss OTT started airing on August 8 on the VOOT platform. is hosting the reality show and the last Weekend Ka Vaar was quite exciting. The host slammed all the contestants for all their wrongdoings and also passed sarcastic comments on them. He even slammed Divya Agarwal for allegedly calling the show scripted and even mocked her by sending a plain book as a script. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh enroute to becoming the first 'COUPLE' of the show? Fans coin new moniker Prakshara

Over the years, there has been debate over all over the social media platforms whether the reality show Bigg Boss is scripted or not. Well, we asked the fans of Bigg Boss to let us know what they exactly feel - is the show scripted or not? We had asked them Do you believe #DivyaAgarwal's claims that #BiggBossOTT is scripted? Well, netizens have voted and the results are OUT. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah is FURIOUS seeing Shamita Shetty being age-shamed; says, 'You are lucky I am not inside to break your face'

The majority of the fans believe that the show is scripted. 71.8% have voted for yes, it looks pre-planned, while the other 28.2% have voted for no, don't think so. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is dominating housemates? Vote Now

Take a look at the results:

The show Bigg Boss has always managed to grab attention with their high voltage drama inside the BB house. Since the start of this reality show, there have been accusations about the authenticity of Bigg Boss. During Bigg Boss season 14, host had rubbished the news and said that even the biggest scriptwriter of the show cannot script Bigg Boss as everything changes within seconds.

What are your thoughts on it? Do you feel Bigg Boss OTT is scripted or not? Do let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates about the show.