Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors and Munmun Dutta were recently spotted together at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022. The two met each other at the prestigious award show and shook hands on the red carpet. Dilip and Munmun were all smiles as they posed for pictures. A video of Dilip and Munmun was shared by the paps, wherein the actor was seen asking her about something and she pointed towards the entrance.

Munmun who essays the role of Babita ji in the show looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder high slit dress, while Dilip looked dapper in a shimmery maroon outfit. Fans went gaga over Dilip and Munmun's video, wherein the two shook hands.

Netizens teased them calling them by their characters' names. One user wrote, “Hey Maaaa Mataji. Tapu ke papa yeh kya??????”, while the other commented, "Jetha ji idhar bhi flirt". Third user wrote, "Jetha lal sharmaa rahe hai". Another fan wrote, "Jethalal and babitaji".

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows that has been running successfully since 2008.