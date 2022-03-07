ITA 2022: Taarak Mehta's Dilip Joshi shakes hands with Munmun Dutta at the award show; fans says 'Jethaji idhar bhi flirt' – watch video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta managed to turn heads in style at the ITA 2022 award show. A video of Dilip and Munmun is going viral on the internet, wherein the two were seen shaking hands.