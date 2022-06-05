Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz to participate in the dance reality show? Here's the truth

One of the most popular dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return after ages and fans cannot stay calm now. The dance-based reality show will soon air on Colors TV and the makers are approaching actors to be part of their show. The makers are planning to keep audiences busy on the weekend with their dhamakedar show. The pre-production for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is going in full swing. If reports are to be believed then Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz has been approached by the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Yes, you read that right. Asim Riaz's brother Umar is expected to be on the show. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan promotes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the event [Watch Video]

Umar has made his first TV debut with 's reality show Bigg Boss 15 and managed to win hearts with his bindass attitude. Post Bigg Boss 15, Umar was last seen in the music video Eid Ho Jayegi opposite Zareen Khan. Mohsin Khan, , Nikki Tamboli, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, , , and celebs have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon and more celebs win prestigious awards