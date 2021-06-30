Juhi Parmar DELETES Instagram reels with lyrics about oral sex; bats for better parental control on social media

Popular television actress Juhi Parmar is a hands-on mother to her eight-year-old daughter Samairra. The actress inspires other moms and often talks about parenting lessons. Recently, the actress who is quite active on social media struck a chord with a lot of people. She shared an Instagram reel on a popular English song used by other million users for making reels. The song has explicit lyrics and usage of foul language that people did not even notice while making reels. Also Read - These 5 pics of Aashka Goradia indulging in PDA with hubby Brent Goble will give you all the right feels

Juhi noticed that to keep up with the trends she was unknowingly using songs that had objectionable lyrics. As soon as she noticed them, she deleted the posts and informed other parents about them. Recently, Juhi took to her Instagram and shared a post wherein she accepted that she made mistakes in the past but now she will not use songs without checking lyrics. She even mentioned her friend and popular TV actress Aashka Goradia who pointed out to her about these foul lyrics in the song. Also Read - Sreejita De, Aashka Goradia, Narayani Shastri – TV celebs who fell in love with firangis

Take a look at her posts: Also Read - Aashka Goradia’s scintillating pics give ‘hot yoga’ a whole new meaning

Juhi shared a long note which reads, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your wheels a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, thank all of you for believing in something I genuinely did. And like I mentioned I am human too and I have made similar mistakes. But it's only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realize that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realising their lyrics. And as I deleted those I want to say that they were mistakes made unconsciously e and I truly am someone who believes in owning up to one's mistake rather than just being someone who preaches. I am as human as you are but I know my radar is up and I check every song before I use it, I urge you to do the same,” she wrote.

On the work front, Juhi is currently seen in Humariwaali Good News.