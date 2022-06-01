In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are enjoying a romantic time in Mumbai. On the other hand, Vanraj has taken responsibility for the entire Shah family. Toshu promises Kavya that he will become a good father. While Anuj and Anupamaa meet a girl named Anu and spend quality time with her. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 suffers, Kundali Bhagya-Udaariyaan shine: Check 10 Most Liked Hindi TV shows

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will get emotional seeing Anu in the Anupamaa orphanage. Anuj will decide to adopt her and fulfill Anu's wish. Anuj, Anupamaa, and Anu will enjoy themselves on the beach and depend on time like a family. While on the other hand, Kinjal will lose her child as she falls. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Kinjal will lose her unborn child; Anu-Anuj to adopt a baby girl?

Rakhi will come to know about Kinjal's miscarriage and will blame Vanraj for his carelessness. She will insult Vanraj and will teach them a lesson for life. Rakhi will claim that Kinjal has lost her unborn child due to the negligence of Vanraj's family. Vanraj will be speechless and won't be able to answer her back. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – 8 recent TV shows that are inspired from Bengali shows

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuj❤️Anupama (@maan_universe2)

Anupamaa will come to know about Kinjal's miscarriage and will return to the Shah house. She will be seen taking care of her.