Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Anuj-Anu's honeymoon to get ruined; Rakhi blames Vanraj for Kinjal's insurmountable loss

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu's honeymoon to get ruined after they get to know about Kinjal's miscarraige. While, Rakhi blames Vanraj for Kinjal's insurmountable loss and loses her calm at the entire Shah family.