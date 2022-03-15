Kamya Panjabi misses her late friend Pratyusha Banerjee; shares an old dance video on Insta

Kamya Panjabi recently shared an old video of her late friend Pratyusha Banerjee dancing her heart out. Kamya captioned the post as, "Yaadein life is so short, unpredictable gussa, shikayatein sab yahin reh jaani hai bas yaadein yaad aani hai (sic)".