Kamya Panjabi misses her late friend Pratyusha Banerjee; shares an old dance video on Insta

Popular telly actress seems to be missing her late friend . Recently, Kamya shared an old video of her dancing like there's no tomorrow. The actress remembered her best friend and shared the video with a heartfelt note. Kamya shared a strong and deep bond with Pratyusha and is often seen missing her. Kamya captioned the post as, "Yaadein… life is so short, unpredictable… gussa, shikayatein sab yahin reh jaani hai bas yaadein yaad aani hai… (sic)". Within no time, several TV celebs commented on Kamya's post.

Take a look at the video -

Well, during the reality show Bigg Boss, Kamya and Pratyusha became friends and the two were often seen fighting for each other's justice in 's show. After Pratyusha's death, Kamya is always seen speaking for her friend.

Earlier, when Bigg Boss mastermind Vikas Gupta had claimed that he dated Pratyusha for a while. Kamya stood up for Pratyusha and had strongly reacted to his claims. She had said, "Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. She isn’t there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don’t appreciate it at all. I didn’t read or watch the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai."

The fame actress Pratyusha died on April 1, 2016, by suicide at the age of 24. Her sudden demise news left everyone in a state of shock. Pratyusha's parents have been fighting hard to give their daughter justice as they had filed a case against Rahul Raj Singh.