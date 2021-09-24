Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is one of the most popular telly shows on TV. The shoot of the show ended a few days ago and it has left heartbroken and sad. The actress got emotional on the last day of the shoot and cried her heart out. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kamya said that she was offered the show when she was going through a difficult phase in her life. She even said that the show played an important role in her life and her connection with the show is deep.

Kamya said, 'Shakti has given me a new life. I was in depression when I joined the show. Karan got married in 2015, and I was in no position to work for almost a year. I was in a very bad state when I joined the show in 2016. Iss show ne mujhe zinda rakha aur ek nayi zindagi dee. I immersed myself in work and got out of that phase gradually'.

The gorgeous actress further added saying, 'I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low.'

Kamya revealed that ending the show was not an overnight decision as she said, 'It was planned aur sabki razamandi thhi ismein. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achchha aap izzat se nikal jao (smiles). Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back too.'

Kamya is currently spending most of her time with her family and friends. She said that she is a workaholic and worships her job. Kamya is currently waiting for her husband Shalabh Dang to arrive in Mumbai and later she will throw a small get-together with her Shakti team at her house. Post that, the actress is planning to go to Delhi.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii show premiered on May 30, 2016, and ran successfully for five years. The show managed to win millions of hearts with its unique storyline and plot. The show starred , Kamya Panjabi, and among others in pivotal roles.