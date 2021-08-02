Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh scare a fan away by singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway; say, 'Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko, photo toh khichao' – watch video

The popular comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh croon viral song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' on the highway. The two scared a fan away with their loud singing.