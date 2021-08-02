Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh scare a fan away by singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway; say, 'Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko, photo toh khichao' – watch video

The popular comedians and croon viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on the highway. The two were seen sitting in the car and singing this viral trending song just like all of us. Bharti and Kapil scared a fan away with their loud singing. Also Read - From Rytasha Rathore to Anjali Anand: 8 plus size TV hotties who have proved that beauty comes in all sizes

Kapil shared the video on his Instagram stories and in the post, Bharti can be seen asking the fan to take a picture with them. "Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao." Kapil captioned the video as "Fun with fans."

Kapil and Bharti will soon be back with their comedy show - . Apart from them, viewers will also see Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, , Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh in the new season. However, was missing from the video that was shared on social media.

Reportedly, Bharti took a 50% cut from the show, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well, earlier the comedy show went off the air as Kapil took paternity leave to be by his wife Ginni and their baby boy Trishaan. Both Kapil and Ginni are parents to daughter Anayra.