The king of comedy recently spoke about suffering from depression in 2017-18. Yes, you read that right, isn't it shocking? The host of the popular comedy shows revealed that he got to know that he is suffering from depression through media reports. The comedian credited his lady love Ginni Chatrath for being his support during the difficult phase in his life.

Kapil recently opened about his battle with depression at Fever FM's Bounce Back Bharat Fest and said that he did not understand mental illnesses. He even added saying that his mother who hails from a small village did not know anything about mental illness and depression. 'So at that moment, you don't feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don't know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn't allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did', shared the comedian.

He further added, 'My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it... Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha 'Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar'. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe'.

Kapil even said that his wife Ginni motivated him to get back to work and gave him all the strength. Kapil said, 'Ginni stayed with me like a strong pillar. She is a big strength for me in my life. She told me that the public loves me and that I should go back to work. ‘Restart your show, you will feel good’'.

For the uninitiated, there were reports of comedian Kapil arriving late for shoots and canceling shows were reported in 2017. Moreover, several reports were saying that Kapil used to make celebs wait. During the same time, Kapil had a fallout with his co-star and within no time his career dipped.

Kapil made a comeback with Family Time With Kapil Sharma show and then started a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show which was backed by Bollywood actor . Earlier this year, Kapil took a paternity break from The Kapil Sharma Show after his son, Trishaan's arrival. The comedian and his team are back to tickle viewers funnybone with their one-liners and jokes.