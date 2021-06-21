Kapil Sharma shares first picture of son Trishaan with daughter Anayra on 'public demand'; wishes Father's Day in the most adorable way

Actor-comedian recently introduced his son Trishaan to the whole world on the occasion of Father's Day. The handsome took to his Instagram and shared his kids, son Trishaan and daughter Anayra's picture on 'public demand'. He captioned the post as, “पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ ❤️ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration ? #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.” Also Read - Anita Hassanandani's Aarav to Kapil Sharma's Anayra : These kids of TV celebs are most adorable

In the picture, Kapil can be seen twinning with his children in the photo as they were wearing white T-shirts along with black caps.

Take a look at the picture:

Singer commented on the post: "Pahji apna junior is ditto you."

Kapil's son Trishaan was born on February 1, 2021. The couple announced the arrival of their son by tweeting, Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.” Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 with proper Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar. In 2019, Kapil announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on his social media.

Since the birth of his son, Kapil has been on a paternity break. His comedy shows went off the air in February. The comedian revealed the name of his son on Twitter and he responded to Neeti Mohan’s tweet who was asking him if they have named the newborn.

Well, The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to start shooting again next month and the show would return to the small screen by July. On the work front, Kapil made his debut on the small screen with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and within no time gained a lot of fame with his popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He even made his Bollywood debut with . Kapil will soon feature in a Netflix special.