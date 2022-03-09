Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are painting the town red with their love. They are one of the most talked-about couples from -hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. TejRan fans get overwhelmed as paps often spot them together. Both Tejasswi and Karan do not shy away from expressing their love for each other and their PDA is on-point. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed and why 'it doesn’t affect her'

Recently, Tejasswi shared a cute video in the Instagram story which featured Karan. The two went out on a dinner date and it was all cute and romantic. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and the recent video is proof of it. Tejasswi looked pretty in a pink outfit, while Karan looked handsome in casual. Also Read - Anupamaa RECLAIMS number 1 position, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 fails to climb the graph: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax

Recently, Karan's parents were asked about their son's chemistry and jodi with Tejasswi Prakash. His father said, 'Tejasswi is my daughter,' while his mother said that she loves their chemistry.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen on 's supernatural show Naagin 6. She plays the role of Pratha in the show. Tejasswi and Karan's first music video was released last week 'Rula Deti Hai' and it managed to win hearts across the globe.