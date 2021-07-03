Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested for allegedly molesting a woman; read deets inside

Television actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested by Kurar police on allegations of molestation of a 22-year-old woman in Malad East. According to the reports in Mid-Day, the cops have arrested the actor on the allegations and even stated that the victim has filed a complaint against him. The Kurar Police told Mid-Day, "The woman approached us and alleged that Pracheen Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state." Also Read - Pearl V Puri case: Victim's mother granted anticipatory bail – lawyer reveals crucial details of the case

The senior inspector Prakash Bele was quoted by the daily as they said that they have arrested the actor under sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaults or use of criminal force on woman, intending to outrage her modesty). The officers will present the actor in court. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ridhima Pandit to join Niyati Fatnani as the LEAD in Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural TV show?

The actor was picked from his residence and placed under arrest, said the senior officer. Also Read - Parth Samthaan ditches his long locks for a sharp new haircut in New York

The actor made his TV debut with 's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and essayed the role of Subroto Basu. He was then seen in several shiows including Sindoor Tere Naam Ka Saat Phere, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain and more.