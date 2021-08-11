Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for the game show; says 'back on that chair from 2000...that's 21 years'

Bollywood megastar has finally started the shooting of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. Big B recently shared a picture of his look from the sets of the show and looked dapper in a black 3-piece suit. The superstar even got nostalgic as he remembered the first time he sat on the hot seat. He took to his social media and wrote, "back...on that chair from 2000...that’s 21 years...a lifetime!!...and gratitude to all that came along...this look." Amitabh Bachchan's son and his granddaughter, Navya Nanda showered love and appreciation on the post. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 celebs who leaked their WhatsApp chats in public

Take a look at his post:

The makers of the show recently released a promo of KBC season 13 and the show will premiere on August 23 from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Moreover, a short film titled 'Sammaan' was made to announce the new season.

The popular reality show, KBC started in 2000 and since then it has brought a major game in society. Within no time, viewers fell in love with the format of the show. Since 2000, Big B has been a constant part of the show. In 2006, replaced Big B as a host but he failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in his kitty including Chehre, Jhund, Goodbye, , Mayday, and remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.