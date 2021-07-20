Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo of his game show; says 'Wapas aa rahe hain' – watch video

The reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is all set to return to the small screen with a bang. The show has been ruling millions of hearts with its perfect package of entertainment. The viewers are in love with the way the host interacts with them. KBC season 13 is all set to return and viewers are excited for the same. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna topples Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan shared the first promo on his Instagram and wrote, "KBC13 वापस आ रहे हैं .. KBC पे .. Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe .. #StayTunedForPart2 #ComingSoon #KBC13 @SonyTVOfficial." Also Read - GoodBye: These BTS pics of Elli AvrRam offering cakes and flowers to Amitabh Bachchan as a mesmerised Rashmika Mandanna looks on will make your day

Take a look at it Also Read - Trending TV News today: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar get married, Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away, Indian Idol 12 finale to air for 12 hours and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The video starts with a village set up and a man asking the head of the village about the school. He says that they do not have enough money to open it and the administration is not helping them for the same. Just then they see Kaun Banega Crorepati's advertisement on TV and the entire village starts trying to get themselves registered. The barber from the village managed to grab the place and the video ends writing ‘To be continued.’

The registrations for the game show started on May 10, 2021. According to the reports, KBC 13 will be airing from August 23. On the work front, Big B will be seen next in Goodbye, Chehre, Jhund, and .

Are you excited about KBC 13? Stay tuned for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati.