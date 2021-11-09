In the upcoming ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, audiences will witness unlimited fun with actor and comedian gracing the show as special guests. In one of the promos, pulls up ace comedian Kapil for not coming on time for the shoot. Big B is seen telling Kapil “Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap”. Moreover, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be seen enacting a scene with Kapil who will act as . Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's cop actioner passes the Monday test with flying colours

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In another video, we see Kapil making fun of Big B's habit of giving four options and says that Amitabhji must be attending guests at his residence in his KBC style. The comedian says that Big B must be giving options to the guests about what they would like to drink when they arrived to meet him. “Bachchan sahab ke ghar mein bhi koi mehmaan aata hai na, to use bhi chaar options de dete hain,” he says. Kapil gives four options and adds, “Main aapki koi bhi madad nahi kar sakta.” He later even adds that guests often choose to quit but have to choose from four options to leave from Big B's house. Amitabh Bachchan could not stop laughing. Also Read - Say What! Katrina Kaif forced Vicky Kaushal for a December wedding? Read Exclusive deets

Before Kapil and Sonu Sood, and appeared on the show to promote their film . Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi fails to match up to these Top 10 films starring Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more in the box office race