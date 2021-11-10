Kaun Banega Crorepati is quite popular among viewers. Host 's game show has always managed to hit the right chord among audiences. Well, recently designer and stylist Priya Patil, who is the creator behind Big B's look is on cloud nine these days. The designer was pleasantly surprised when she was approached on behalf of the President of Nauru, Lionel Rouwen Aingimea as he was impressed with the bow-ties Big B wears on the show. Also Read - Cost of the bull painting in Amitabh Bachchan's home can easily buy you a 2 BHK in Mumbai's fanciest location

Nauru is the world's third-smallest nation after the Vatican and Monaco. Stylish Priya could not control her happiness and was quoted by the news portal saying, in the Republic of Nauru, one will find a number of Bollywood fans. She even said that The President was fascinated by Mr Bachchan's wardrobe and the way he carries himself. Priya revealed that The President was interested in the bow-ties and also wanted them.

She further added saying, a member of the Government of Nauru contacted her and asked her if she could design the bow ties for the President along with other accessories. Priya was excited when she said that it is an honour for her as Big B is the ultimate fashion icon in the industry and it is such a huge compliment for her.

Priya would soon start creating designs for the President's wardrobe and has currently received a mood board that includes aesthetic elements that are associated with the island nation including the national bird, the colours of its national flag, and its official crest.