KBC 13's first contestant was Gyaan Raj who reached the hot seat. He is a teacher by profession in a remote village in Jharkhand. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gyaan Raj a young scientist spoke his heart out about his inspiration, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, how he plans to use the prize money, and more.

Gyaan revealed that he was quite nervous as he thought he will not be able to speak properly in front of Amitabh Bachchan. But the Bollywood Shahenshaah put him at much ease with his behavior. Gyaan who won Rs. 3.2 lakhs said that the prize money is not enough to fulfill his dreams but he said he will get his mother's eye surgery done. He even said that his school needs many facilities and also said that he will fund some of them.

Gyaan said that he was inspired by Aamir Khan's iconic character of Rancho from 3 Idiots. He said, "When I was in Class 10, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots came out and I watched. Aamir's character in the film, Rancho impressed me a lot. I thought I should become an engineer, but also go back to my village. I thought of doing something so that the world comes searching for me, not the other way around. I did not want to run after jobs. You should do such things that success runs after you."

He even said that actor Amitabh loved his name as he said that Amit ji found his name interesting and asked the backstory of his name. After Gyaan Raj, the next contestant to take the hot seat was Neha Batla, a veterinary doctor from Uttrakhand. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.