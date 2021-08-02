Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination that fans have slammed as 'unfair'

The adventure-based stunt shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hosted by . The show is creating a huge buzz on social media for several reasons. Well, in yesterday's episode, contestant Sourabh Jain got evicted. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli passes with flying colours in her first stunt after comeback; Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others woken up at 4 am for ‘atyachaar’

chose to use his 'K Medal' and saved himself from the danger zone and nominated Sourabh instead. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, the contestants including and felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name as he never failed in any task. The netizens also showcased their anger on social media as they called his elimination wrong.

Recently, Arjun took to his Twitter handle and said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn't .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Take a look at his post

I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion. https://t.co/shViuM1Rfw — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 2, 2021

For the uninitiated, Sourabh, along with Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal had to find keys from a cabinet that had cockroaches and snakes in it. Sourabh took 34 minutes to complete the task. Host Rohit Shetty told him that he may not deserve to be evicted, but he will have to leave the show.

Later, Arjun apologized to Sourabh and told him, "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try."

Arjun Bijlani, , Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, , Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are part of the show.