Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 28, 2021, highlights: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh saved from elimination

Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Varun Sood are still in the danger zone.