Today's episode, 29th August, of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 began on a stress note for the contestants who are in danger zone. , , Sana Makbul, and Vishal Aditya Singh are in the safe zone apart from them all are in the danger zone. tells the contestants to try their level best and take off the fear phanda by performing amazingly well in the task.

Box task

In this task, the remaining contestants have to put their heads into a box that will be full of insects. They will have to reach the spot and then unbox themselves before time. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya brilliantly performs the task and slays it like a pro.

Pool task

Rohit tells Varun, Anushka, Arjun, and Abhinav to hold each other's hands and stand together. The contestants get tremendous electric shocks. Rohit tells the one who stays till last will get an advantage. Anushka leaves her hand and gets put from the task. Rohit then gives an advantage to Abhinav, Arjun, and Varun wherein they get a 10-sec advantage. Abhinav finishes the task first.

Elimination task

This task will be performed by Anushka, Varun, and Arjun. The contestants are told to collect all the red flags from a height and complete the task before time. Varun and Arjun win the task. Unfortunately, Anushka gets eliminated from the show.