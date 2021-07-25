Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya trends on Twitter; netizens call her 'Dhakkad girl'

The episode starts on an energetic note and welcomes all the contestants. He tells them to try their hard to get the K-medal and use it to their advantage. Like always, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya entertains everyone with her perfect Bhopali accent and aces it like a Queen. Host Rohit Shetty explains to them their first task wherein he chooses Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Aditya Singh to perform the 'Fighter plane task'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 18, 2021 highlights: Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated; Sana Makbul completes her stunt in record time

In this task, the chosen contestants have to climb on the fighter plane and collect 10 flags. Divyanka goes to perform the task and uses her strategy to its fullest. She smartly aces the task and finishes it like a pro. Not just the contestants but the host also enjoyed the way Divyanka performed the task. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Arjun Bijlani confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15, Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet on CID's return and more

Divyanka seems to have impressed the netizens with her performance and yet again won hearts with her confidence. After Divyanka nailed the task, she has been trending on Twitter and netizens are praising her for her fearless self. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's terrific show in the first episode leaves fans screaming, 'Just Wow' — read tweets

Take a look at the tweets

DT is trending on goggle also. That’s the power of our DT. Jaha bhi jaati hain dil jit leti hain. #DivyankaTripathi — Divek My Star (@KritikaGautam20) July 25, 2021

Rohit Sir expression & smile when Divyanka perform the stunt ? He's so proud of her #DivyankaTripathi — Arifa ✨ (@DivekForever) July 25, 2021

Haters:"i can’t stand Divyanka"

OK THEN KNEEL #DivyankaTripathi

Our Daring Girl — DT's Bodyguard ?? (@DtianF) July 25, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi's performances are tight slaps to oversmart Twitter trollers who were barking like makers are gonna support her, there's no way she can go far by her own etc etc ?. This girl is acing each and every task like pro ?#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — ???? (@Awwbhishek_) July 25, 2021

Rohit sir: ye Divyanka hoti na toh aise godh mein uthati, flag laga ke chhod deti ostrich ko!

???❤#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 — Myladylove_divyankatd (@divyankatd) July 25, 2021