Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 24, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain win locket from Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began on an energetic note. Host makes a power-packed entry. Post Nikki Tamboli's elimination now , , , , Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, , and Aastha Gill are the participants this week. Rohit told the contestants to showcase their strong powers in today's task and get the 'K' medal. He revealed the ultimate power after winning the medal and surprised the contestants. Rohit shocks the contestants with his new challenge. Take a look at the highlights of today's episode:

Aastha Gill and Rahul Vaidya - The Lion task

Singer Aastha Gill and Rahul Vaidya were chosen for the first task of the day. The contestants had to enter a cage and then collect the plates lying on the floor with the help of a stick. Aastha and Rahul could not complete the task as their rods were broken by the Lions. Aastha removed 7 discs while Rahul removed 6 discs. Aastha gets a locket from Rohit.

Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood's caravan task

Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood fight hard to get the locket. They sit in the caravan and have to find a bag. Later, they have to go on the roof of the caravan and open the toolbox after finding the right weapon. Varun is unable to complete the task, while Abhinav and Arjun perform the task amazingly well. Arjun wins the task and gets the locket from Rohit.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gets punished by Arjun Bijlani

Rohit asks females to choose who they think will win the caravan stunt among Arjun, Varun, and Abhinav. Mahek, Divyanka, Anushka, and Shweta believe Arjun will not win the task. After Arjun wins the task against Abhinav, Rohit tells the former to chose one female who voted against him. Arjun chooses Divyanka and Rohit tells her to bear the consequences. Divyanka is then told to perform a Mexican stunt wherein she will be asked questions and her answers will decide her fate. Unfortunately, Divyanka falls in the water.

Sourabh-Maheck, Shweta-Anushka perform a dangerous stunt

In this task, Sourabh and Maheck compete against each other. Sourabh nails the task like a pro, on the other hand, Maheck is unable to perform and aborts the task. Next to do the stunt is Shweta and Anushka. Both start performing the stunt, Anushka falls into the water, while Shweta completes the task beautifully well. Both Shweta and Sourabh get a locket from Rohit.