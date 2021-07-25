Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 25, 2021 highlights: Arjun Bijlani beats Vishal Aditya Singh; gets the K-medal

The episode started with Aastha Gill who was seen singing 'Khatron wale babu mujhe medal dila do'. Host welcomes the contestant and tells them to fight hard for the K-medal in order to get an advantage. Divyanka entertains everyone with her Bhopali accent. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rahul Vaidya's take on Raj Kundra's case, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast made to sign an undertaking and more

, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Aditya Singh to perform 'Fighter plane task' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Disha Vakani to Rhea Chakraborty – these celebs might lock horns in Salman Khan's controversial reality show

In this task, the chosen contestants have to climb on the fighter plane and collect 10 flags. Divyanka nails the task as she finishes it like a boss. Sana collects the flags but slips them from the plane. Vishal collects all the 10 flags and finishes the task beautifully. Rohit announces Vishal as the winner and gives him the locket.

and Sana Makbul re-create and 's song 'Gerua'

Both Rahul and Sana re-create Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's on-screen magic by dancing on the plane.

Rohit Shetty play fun game with

Rohit calls Arjun to play a fun game with him, wherein the contestant has to enact and the host will guess. On guessing the wrong answer, Arjun gets an electric shock. Rohit purposely guesses wrong answers and Arjun gets a terrible shock.

and Arjun Bijlani perform dangerous task

Shweta goes first to perform the task and sits inside a box that is full of snakes, lizards, and other reptiles. Shweta was initially scared before going into the box but completes the task. Arjun goes next to perform the task and finishes it on time. Rohit declares Arjun as the winner and takes back Shweta's locket.

Aastha, Sourabh, and Vishal perform 'Ostrich task'

In this task, the contestants have to tag the number tags put on the ostrich and put it on ostriches that have those numbers on them. Aastha completes the task and finishes it on time. Sourabh does not complete the task, but Vishal performed the task in 6 minutes. Vishal wins the task.

Arjun and Vishal battle for the K-medal

In the task, the contestants have to dive into the water and perform a rescue operation.