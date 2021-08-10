In the weekend episode of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, viewers witness a war of words between and Nikki Tamboli. Nikki called Shweta 'jealous'. For the initiated, this started when Shweta Tiwari and 's teams were against each other. Rahul's team won and Shweta then had to pick two contestants to perform the elimination stunt. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

During the ongoing discussion, Shweta called Nikki a contestant who has under-performed constantly but was still part of the show. She continued by saying, Nikki is safe as she is a member of the winning team. Within no time, Nikki responded to Shweta's allegation and said, "Uska bheja kharab hai, I think she is jealous of me. She didn't appreciate me when I did the water stunt with Abhinav thinking that Nikki can also perform. This is all frustration and nothing else as they have lost. You are not that strong. First, you become strong enough to call others weak. Not everyone is the same, some can do stunts while others can't. That's fine. All these are being said now. Previously all these things were not said as they had expected to win."

Shweta's friend and contestant of KKK11 Divyanka quickly replied to Nikki's accusation and said, "Tum bahut cute ho isliye tumse ladne ka bhi mann nahi karta hai, pata hai." Divyanka's sassy yet sarcastic punch line left everyone in splits. Host appreciated Divyanka for her punchline and said that he would like to use it someday and give her the credit.

Watch the video here:

Post Aastha Gill's elimination, the show now has Rahul Vaidya, , Divyanka, Shweta, , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh in the show.