The Sunday episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 saw Anushka, Varun, and Arjun fight for being safe from elimination. During the elimination stunt, host Rohit Shetty tells Anushka, Varun, and Arjun to collect all the flags moving ahead on a hanging platform. At the end of the platform, the contestant had to jump from the platform to get the last flag. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 29, 2021, highlights: Anushka Sen gets eliminated from the show
The stunt started with Varun who successfully completed the stunt, next to go was Arjun who took a bit of time but finished the task. Later, Anushka went to perform the task but due to heavy winds, she was unable to collect all the flags. Anushka fell from the platform and had to take an exit from the show. Host Rohit Shetty called Anushka 'rockstar' and wished her good luck. The contestants got a bit emotional as they bid adieu to Anushka. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya or Varun Sood – Who do you think will get rid of 'fear phanda' next week? Vote now
