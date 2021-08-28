The adventurous stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is grabbing everyone's attention with its unique stunts, the budding romance between contestants, and shocking elimination. Host Rohit Shetty introduces Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain back in the game as wild card entries. He gives them one chance and tells them to perform the task perfectly well to get saved. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on his 'romantic' relationship with Nikki Tamboli and Sana Makbul
Rohit introduces a new task and tells them to collect all the keys and unlock themselves. To collect the keys, the contestants will have to bear the electric shock. Vishal completes the task on time but Aastha is unable to finish the task. Sourabh cries his heart out post getting tremendous electric shocks. Rohit announces that Vishal has won the task and he bids adieu to Aastha and Sourabh.
Rohit praised Sourabh and wished the best for him in life. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, netizens get emotional and feel bad for him.
