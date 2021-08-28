The adventurous stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is grabbing everyone's attention with its unique stunts, the budding romance between contestants, and shocking elimination. Host introduces Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain back in the game as wild card entries. He gives them one chance and tells them to perform the task perfectly well to get saved. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on his 'romantic' relationship with Nikki Tamboli and Sana Makbul

Rohit introduces a new task and tells them to collect all the keys and unlock themselves. To collect the keys, the contestants will have to bear the electric shock. Vishal completes the task on time but Aastha is unable to finish the task. Sourabh cries his heart out post getting tremendous electric shocks. Rohit announces that Vishal has won the task and he bids adieu to Aastha and Sourabh. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to her elimination from Rohit Shetty's stunt-reality show; says 'Every end is a new beginning'

Rohit praised Sourabh and wished the best for him in life. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, netizens get emotional and feel bad for him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think the makers are deliberately pairing Abhinav Shukla with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW

Take a look at the tweets:

#KhatronKeKhiladi11: i normally do not get emotional, but today your exit made me EMOTIONAL!! Better Luck Next Time!! You Are A STAR!! #KKK11 #SaurabhRaajJani #ColorsTV @saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/I4FrWaOSPB — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) August 28, 2021

SRJ again made me emotional. Usually i dont get emotional on anyone's elimination but it happened twice in #KKK11 and both times it was for #SaurabhRaajJain

Wish you all the luck for future#KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Nina Malik (@Malik5Nina) August 28, 2021

Why do I feel that something was unfair when #saurabhraajjain was doing the task? The Keys were intentionally mismatched, it seems. I felt really bad, because he performed well. All the best for your future, Saurabh!#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — SangPie (@Pie02Sang) August 28, 2021

This is so emotional ?. I so damn wanted #saurabhraajjain to come back. But still he tried a lot. Felt so sad seeing him getting shocks like that?#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — ? (@AmourPS_) August 28, 2021

#SourabhRaajJain u r hero man❤️

I love you well try man

Dil chota maat karo#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — ANISH?ASIM?RKV??? (@AsimRiaz02) August 28, 2021

Feeling so bad for Saurabh he tried his best and was crying

But bad luck continued ?#KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Wanderer AVP✨ (@imweirdest) August 28, 2021

It is so disheartening to see saurabh cry after the stunt ...this man deserves to be in the show....life is soo unfair sometimes#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #saurabhbharadwaj — Kanik Sharma (@motortanki08) August 28, 2021

Seeing Sourabh cry hurts so bad ?. I am so happy he tried, he is so strong. Bless him ❤ #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — ???? :) (@riiyaar) August 28, 2021

