Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Ridhi Dogra confirms THIS contestant has won the reality show

The grand finale of the popular stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11 will take place on September 26. While the entire cast and crew shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale will happen in Mumbai. Currently, the hottest topic of discussion on social media is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Just a few days before the grand finale of the show, netizens are quite excited to know who is going to take home the trophy among the finalist? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shoot: Shweta Tiwari stuns in a high-slit blue sequined gown; fans say she's hotter than younger actresses - watch video

, , , Vishal Aditya Singh, and are the top five finalists of the show who will try their level best to grab the trophy. The winner of the show will be awarded the trophy by host along with a new car. The finalist recently came together to shoot for the finale episode in Film City, Mumbai. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and more contestants dress to kill as they shoot for D-day – see pics

Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it as, 'Wish me luck .. !!'. Within no time, his Instagram comments section was filled with good wishes. Actress Ridhi Dogra wrote, 'Congratulations' and her comment grabbed a lot of attention. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi fans trend DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA; hit out at channel, 'Please don't be partial this time' - view tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani . AB (@arjunbijlani)

Well, if rumours are to be believed then Arjun is said to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The news of Arjun becoming the winner of KKK11 has been trending on social media for quite some time now. What are your thoughts about this? Who do you want to be declared as the winner? Let us know in the comments section below.