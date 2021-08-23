The adventure-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has always managed to keep viewers hooked to their show with its deadly and dangerous stunts. The contestants of the show keep posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of the show on their social media. They give sneak peek to all their fans and even surprise them with their stunning pictures. There were rumours of contestant Vishal Aditya Singh being in a 'romantic' relationship with contestants Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli. The trio used to share lovey-dovey pictures on their social media. Their fans even filled their comments section and complimented them. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans are happy that Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from the show but feel sad for Vishal Aditya Singh – view tweets

After getting eliminated from the show, Vishal spoke about his relationship with Nikki and Sana in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan. Vishal said that he shares an amazing bond with Sana and Nikki, as they are his great friends. He also said that the weather of Cape Town was great and post-shoot they used to click pictures together. He even said that it does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always and that they are great friends. Vishal also said that their friendship began on the sets of the show and the other participants were 'either engaged, married, or were not single and since Sana and Nikki are single, he thought of bonding with them. He enjoyed connecting with Sana and Nikki.

For the unversed, Vishal and Nikki recently got eliminated from the show. The upcoming season of the show is being shot in Cape Town and is seen hosting the show. The show features actors , , , , , Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, and Sana Makbul.