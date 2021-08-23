Actor Vishal Aditya Singh recently admitted that he was not too happy about the frying pan incident from Bigg Boss 13 that he had to recreate on the adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vishal recently got eliminated from the show and in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, he spoke his heart out about the frying pan incident that left him heartbroken. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture wins hearts and more

Vishal said, "Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne. Lekin wahaan pe do aise bohot bade log the, aap bade log se samajh sakte hai kaunse log ho sakte hai wahaan pe, un logon ne bola, 'Tu bewakoof hai kya? Chhod na. Tu Khatron Ke Khiladi mein hai, yeh important hai. Yeh hote rahega.' Ek format hai, TV chal raha hai, unhone bola ki isko aise hi rakh aur khatam kar."

Vishal even said that he did not give much importance to the frying pan incident on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and that's why it was not brought up again on the show. He even told his ex-girlfriend to accept it and move on in life instead of reacting to it.

For the uninitiated, on the reality show, Bigg Boss season 13, Vishal’s ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Madhurima Tuli assaulted him with a frying pan as she started hitting him with it until it broke. On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Mahekk Chahal re-enacted the same incident. Well, the re-creation of the incident did not go well with Madhurima and she had posted a video on her social media. “You are dragging this one incident that happened, just for your TRPs. But you do not care what effect it has on the family of those involved. What happens in their lives, how depressed they are (watching all this), how disturbed they are watching the incident time and again. They want to forget it all,” she said.

Well after Vishal's elimination from KKK11, his fans are upset and angry at Nikki Tamboli and blame her for his eviction.