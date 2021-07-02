Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli says no time for casual relationship, says 'agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon'

Bigg Boss season 14's ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with 's reality show. She will be next seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki recently revealed that she is not looking for a timepass relationship at the moment as she is focussing on her career but is open to getting married. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Before the nail-biting stunts in the new season, take this KKK Quiz to test your knowledge

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the gorgeous actress said that she is way too busy for a casual relationship. “Mujhe kisi ki zindagi kharab nahi karni. I am very open ki mujhe time nahi hai. Mujhe timepass relationship nahi chahiye. Mujhe apne aap ke liye time nahi hai, main kisi aur ko apna jhootha time kyun doon (I don’t want to spoil anyone’s life. I am very open about the fact that I don’t have time. When I barely have time for myself, why should I pretend to have time for someone else)?” she said. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli shares how Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were her emotional PILLARS after her brother's demise [EXCLUSIVE]

She further added saying that, “To be very honest, agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon. Mujhe aise timepass ke liye time nahi hai. Mujhe apne career important hai (if I find a nice guy even now, I will get married. I don’t have the time for unproductive things, my career is important).” She added that though she is focussing on work, if she gets a marriage proposal and likes the man, ‘(she) will get married anytime’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – which Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant you wish to see in Salman Khan’s show? Vote now

On the work front, Nikki has acted in several South films including Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Kanchana 3. She then participated in Bigg Boss 14 and became the second runner-up. She was seen shooting in Cape Town, South Africa along with , , , , and others for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.