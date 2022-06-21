Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Shivangi Joshi this reality TV show star EVICTED from Rohit Shetty's show?

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, now there are reports that Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal is evicted from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Here's the truth!