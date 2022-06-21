Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Shivangi Joshi this reality TV show star EVICTED from Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows that has managed to keep the audiences glued to the screens. Host is all set to spill his magic with the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will premiere on July 2 and this piece of news has left fans excited. Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, , Faizal Sheikh, Rajeev Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, , Aneri Vajan, and other popular celebs have already started shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod fans upset as they get tricked by a dream sequence, want AbhiRa fight to end [View Tweets]

Earlier there were reports that 's Shivangi Joshi was evicted from the show. Now, another shocking news is doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal is evicted from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and more – which TV beauty are you rooting for in Rohit Shetty's show? Vote Now

Pratik's fans will be shocked by his eviction. According to the fan page, Pratik has been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Well, there is no confirmation about the same. While few fans are claiming that the news is false and holds no truth. Pratik's fans filled the comments section with a lot of hate and said that his eviction is not possible. One user wrote, 'Not at all possible', while the other one commented saying, 'That's just not fair at all'. Another user wrote, 'What the hell is this, earlier he was saying that he is safe, now he is saying that he is out.' Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill aces ramp walk at a fashion show, Asim Riaz in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more

There are rumours that Shivangi and Pratik will return to the show as wild card entries.