Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality shows that has managed to grab attention with its dangerous stunts. The makers have roped in several popular celebs to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Recently, who will be seen as a contestant in 's stunt-based show shared a cute and funny video with him.

On Tuesday, Jannat shared a funny reel on Instagram with host Rohit. In the video, both Jannat and Rohit are standing next to a helicopter where she challenges him to fight with her in the reel. Rohit then stands and hits her slightly on the head and Jannat starts crying. Jannat captioned the video "Sirrr #jzee #kkkjzeenidar."

Watch the video -

Within no time, Jannat's video grabbed a lot of attention from her fans and they could not stop but praise her cuteness. One of the fans wrote "Yaar am in love with this bond", another person commented "JANNAT ZUBAIR REHMANI KILLING ME WITH HER CUTENESS", while another wrote, "This one is so cuteee".

Apart from Jannat, Shivangi Joshi, , Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, , and more TV celebs will be seen performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.