Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui defeated Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah in Kangana Ranaut's reality show on May 7. The comedian took home the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy. During his stay in Kangana's reality show, there were several reports of Munawar's participation in the new season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, the Lock Upp winner has himself broken his silence about the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show as doubt looms over the confirmation of THESE two celebs
In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Munawar said, “Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don’t know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me". Post his big win, the comedian attended Ekta Kapoor's success bash for Lock Upp. He even visited Dongri and met his fans and loved ones. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan to walk the red carpet this year; here's what you need to know
Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Balika Vadhu season 2 Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ace of Space Chetna Pande, Bigg Boss 15 Rajiv Adatia and more celebs will be seen participating in the show. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila's birthday with cake, roses and a delicious meal [VIEW PICS]
