Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui defeated , Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah in 's reality show on May 7. The comedian took home the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy. During his stay in Kangana's reality show, there were several reports of Munawar's participation in the new season of 's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, the Lock Upp winner has himself broken his silence about the same.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Munawar said, "Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don't know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me". Post his big win, the comedian attended 's success bash for Lock Upp. He even visited Dongri and met his fans and loved ones.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, season 2 Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 14 winner , Ace of Space Chetna Pande, Bigg Boss 15 Rajiv Adatia and more celebs will be seen participating in the show.