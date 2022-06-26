Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo: Rubina Dilaik nails the car stunt like a pro; netizens call her 'boss lady' [Watch]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the much-awaited reality shows. One of the biggest reality shows is all set to return with a bang and fans cannot keep calm. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recently shared a new promo and fans are going gaga over it. In the video, contestant can be seen performing the daredevil car stunt in the promo video. But, the short clip has managed to grab viewers' attention. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans dub Karan Kundrra as favourite host, Kanika Mann gets chased by wild dogs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

The video was shared on the official channel page and it was captioned, "Rubina is ready to slay! Are you excited to watch this khiladi ace the game?" Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: SHOCKING! Not Shivangi Joshi but THIS contestant retained as the wildcard entry in Rohit Shetty's show?

Watch the video -

Rubina is ready to slay!

Are you excited to watch this khiladi ace the game? ? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 2nd July se, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par!#KKK12 #RohitShetty @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/amytiepdYL — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) June 26, 2022

After the makers unveiled the promo on the page, fans filled the comments section as they poured immense love for Rubina. One user wrote, '#RubinaDilaik is slaying the stunts ?', while another commented saying, 'Her fierce ? says it all, she is there in Cape Town to ace all the stunts and make her #RubiHolics proud again ♥ love you #RubinaDilaik rock it my girl ?'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's epic reaction to paps following him, Ashish Chanchlani approached for Bigg Boss 16 and more

Here's how netizens reacted to Rubina Dilaik's stunt -

Her fierce ? says it all, she is there in Cape Town to ace all the stunts and make her #RubiHolics proud again ♥ love you #RubinaDilaik rock it my girl ? pic.twitter.com/R9f10o04PT — RUBY's | KETA (@Rubinadilaik_14) June 26, 2022

Well done @ColorsTV this scene is so epic it definitely deserves a separate PROMO ????????? A BLOCKBUSTER SCENE #RubinaDilaik #RubinaDilaikInKKK12pic.twitter.com/dkhB7Aixng — Bunty ??‍♂️? (@YouAreBraveBro) June 26, 2022

After this, she deserves an action packed movie. It would be such a treat to watch her doing stunts ?#RubinaDilaik #RubinaDilaikInKKK12 #KhatronKeKhiladi12 #KKK12 pic.twitter.com/v87AjZTgWh — ???? ? ??????(Inactive) (@JustRubina) June 26, 2022

Shivangi Joshi, , Aneri Vajani, , Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia will be seen competing with each other in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Host will be seen entertaining the viewers along with the contestants. Currently, the entire team is shooting the reality show in South Africa's Cape Town and the show will go on air from July 2.