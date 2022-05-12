Popular TV actor is rumoured to be approached for 's action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth has always managed to win hearts with his exceptional performance in shows. A source close to the show was quoted by ETimes saying, "The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen." Also Read - Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all

Apart from Siddharth, other celebs who have been approached by the makers include Bigg Boss 14 winner , 2 Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia, 's , choreographer Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Ace of Space's among others. Last year, won the exciting stunt based reality show.

On the work front, Siddharth was seen in shows like , Chandra Nandini, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, etc. The actor takes out time from his hectic shooting schedule and is quite particular about his workout and fitness. He is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of him working out. His pictures will make females go weak in their knees.