Popular TV actor Siddharth Nigam is rumoured to be approached for Rohit Shetty's action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth has always managed to win hearts with his exceptional performance in shows. A source close to the show was quoted by ETimes saying, "The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen." Also Read - Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all
Apart from Siddharth, other celebs who have been approached by the makers include Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Balika Vadhu 2 Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia, Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Ace of Space's Chetna Pande among others. Last year, Arjun Bijlani won the exciting stunt based reality show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani joining rumoured beau Mr Faisu on Rohit Shetty's show?
On the work front, Siddharth was seen in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, etc. The actor takes out time from his hectic shooting schedule and is quite particular about his workout and fitness. He is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of him working out. His pictures will make females go weak in their knees. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show as doubt looms over the confirmation of THESE two celebs
