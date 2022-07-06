Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based shows that has managed to grab viewers' attention with their dangerous adventures. Host Rohit Shetty manages to tickle viewers' funny bones with his acts. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are all set to entertain audiences with their 12th season. Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faizal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, and more celebs are part of the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - From Rubina Dilaik to Dipika Kakar: 9 TV actors who were massively trolled for their weight gain; here's how they clapped back

But, recently shocking news has come our way. Reportedly, three contestants have been evicted from Rohit Shetty's show overnight. Yes, you read that right! The fan page of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' claims that three people have been evicted from the show, but two of them might return as wild card contestants. Ace of Space Chetna Pandey, Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, and social media sensation Faizal Sheikh have been evicted from the show. There are reports that Sriti Jha might re-enter the show as a wild card contestant. Moreover, Faisal might also return as a wild card. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi shares deets about bond with Jannat Zubair; says, 'There were misunderstandings...'

Recently, Erika Packard was the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi, Munmun Dutta and more – 17 contestants approached for TV and web show