Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is all set to hit the TV screens on July 2. Host will be seen entertaining the audience with his daredevil stunts. The contestants have already started shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Shivangi Joshi, , Faizal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, , , Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and others will be seen in their never seen before avatars on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Aneri Vajani aka Mukku return to Rupali Ganguly's show post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Recently, Rohit Shetty revealed the name of the winner Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 during an interview. Yes, you read that right! In an interview about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the host Rohit Shetty said that Rubina Dilaik is one of the strongest players on the show and she performs every stunt easily. Rohit even added saying that Rubina is in the top 5 contestants and her winning chances are more in the show. Rohit even praised Rubina and said that she completes every stunt with utmost perfection. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi reveals all about her bond with Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik; calls Faisal Shaikh 'sweetheart'

Reportedly, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Faizal Sheikh, and Jannat Zubair are also expected to be in the top five contestants. Reportedly, Shivangi who got eliminated from the show a few weeks back will return as a wild card contestant. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to get divorce, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Sriti Jha reveals being in awe with Rohit Shetty and more